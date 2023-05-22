A favourite panto pairing will be back together this year, the Lichfield Garrick has confirmed.

Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton are the first cast members announced for the production of Beauty and the Beast.

The duo have previously starred alongside each other in Aladdin and other pantos at the city theatre.

Ben said:

“I am delighted to be aback at the beautiful Lichfield Garrick this Christmas for Beauty and the Beast. “I can’t wait to see everyone there.” Ben Thornton

The theatre has also confirmed plans to hold open auditions for performers to join the ensemble cast for Beauty and the Beast.

Applicants must be aged over 18 and live within 25 miles of the theatre. They must also be available for rehearsals from 6th November.

The auditions will take place at 10am on 19th June. More details are available here.

Beauty and the Beast will run at the Garrick from 24th November to 7th January. Tickets are available online.