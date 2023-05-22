The Labour shadow cabinet at Lichfield District Council has been confirmed.

The local authority will meet for the first time this week after it moved to no overall control at the elections earlier this month.

The Labour group, who saw their numbers increase to 17 members, will sit alongside the 23 Conservative and seven Liberal Democrat councillors.

Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour group leader, said:

“There is a real opportunity now for Labour councillors to influence decision-making far more than has been possible in the past 24 years and we want to make sure that the communities we represent are listened to as well. “There is amazing strength and depth of skills and experience across the Labour group. “I’m proud to lead such a capable and committed group.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Along with deputy leader Cllr Dave Robertson the Labour front bench will lead on the themes of their 2023 manifesto:

A Fair and Prosperous District – Cllr Darren Ennis

A Greener District – Cllr Paul Taylor

A Safer District – Cllr Di Evans

A Healthier District – Cllr Claire Booker

Place-making across the District – Cllr Colin Ball

Cllr Woodward added: