Lichfield City’s season may not have finished yet, but Ivor Green’s men have already begun planning for the next campaign.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side still have the chance to secure silverware when they play in the final of the JW Hunt Cup on 30th May.

But they have already unveiled their pre-season schedule ahead of the 23-24 season, with a tough set of fixtures to get them ready for the new Midland Football League Premier Division campaign.

The games confirmed are: