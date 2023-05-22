Preparations are underway in Burntwood for the Ironman Staffordshire event next month.

Thousands of athletes from around the world will take part in the triathlon on 11th June.

They will tackle a 1.2 mile swim at Chasewater, before heading out on a 56 mile bike ride across Burntwood, Lichfield, Kings Bromley and Yoxall, before a 13.1 mile run to the finish line in Stafford.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Philip White, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Ironman Staffordshire return to the county this year once again – and with thousands of athletes taking part. “It always gives us an opportunity to showcase Staffordshire to visitors from across the UK and the world. “With four weeks to go we want to make sure that local residents and businesses know about the road closure details and plan their journeys in advance. “We hope plenty of people turn out to enjoy the event and look forward to welcoming athletes, their families and friends to Staffordshire over the event weekend.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

For full details on all road closures and spectator information visit the Ironman Staffordshire website.