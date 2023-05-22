Lichfield Jazz continued its long tradition of bringing some of the finest musicians to play at the Cathedral Hotel when the Midlands Youth Jazz Orchestra took to the stage.

Under the leadership of John Ruddick, the group provides valuable performance opportunities and experience to young jazz performers and offers them the chance to play music in front of an appreciative audience.

Much of the set played during the evening stuck to big band arrangements and ballads, although there was also a smattering of swing and blues played as well.

With strong brass and woodwind sections, as well as a hard working three piece rhythm section, the sound was rich and full, but also gave a chance to many of the talented musicians the opportunity to solo and improvise.

The baritone sax featured throughout their performance of Kali, while Buddy Rich’s In A Mellow Tone was a fine display of rhythmic dexterity and ensemble playing.

There were also showcases for trumpet during Imagination and The Song is You featured lead trombone.

The pace of the evening was lifted during the lively Rue Blues by Don Menzer, while the final performance was the group’s arrangement of Skyrocket by local trumpet player and composer Nick Dewhurst.