The hits of Paul McCartney will be explored in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

The McCartney Songbook comes to the city stage on 14th June.

Starring Peter Johnson, the production follows the Fab Four member’s career from The Beatles, to Wings and then as a prolific solo career.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

With authentic costume and instrumentation complete with a fantastic live band, The McCartney Songbook features over 40 monster hits including Band On The Run, Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Live and Let Die, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Hey Jude. “This amazing showcase of some of the greatest songs ever written is not to be missed.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28.50 and can be booked online.