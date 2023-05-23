Chasetown have unveiled the first of their pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
Among the games will be a trip to near neighbours Lichfield City.
Two of the dates will see Mark Swann split his squad to take on two fixtures on the same day.
The full list of pre-season friendlies confirmed so far are:
- 8th July – Coleshill Town (A)
- 15th July – Brocton (A)
- 22nd July – Lichfield City (A)
- 22nd July – Dudley Town (A)
- 29th July – Darlaston Town (A)
- 29th July – Wolverhampton Casuals (A)