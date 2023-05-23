The expected make-up of the new cabinet team at Lichfield District Council has been unveiled.

Documents published ahead of the first meeting of the local authority since the elections have confirmed who the Conservatives will select as their leadership group.

Cllr Doug Pullen will remain as leader, with other cabinet posts filled by a mix of new and existing members of the senior group.

The final approval for the roles will come at a meeting of the council – which is now in a state of no overall control – tonight (23rd May).

The proposed cabinet is:

Leader – Cllr Doug Pullen

Deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects – Cllr Andy Smith

Cabinet member for finance and commissioning – Cllr Rob Strachan

Cabinet member for community engagement – Cllr Richard Cox

Cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy – Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

Cabinet member for housing and Local Plan – Cllr Alex Farrell

Cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change – Cllr Mike Wilcox

Other roles will on various council groups will also be confirmed this evening, with Cllr Tom Marshall expected to continue as planning committee chair with Cllr Jamie Checkland as his deputy.

Meanwhile, Cllr Wai-Lee Ho is set to take on the audit and members standards committee chair role, with Cllr Brian Yeates taking the same post with the regulatory and licensing committee.

Cllr Sonia Wilcox will chair the employment committee, while other roles – including for the overview and scrutiny committee – will be elected at this evening’s meeting.