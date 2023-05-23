A Labour councillor says he is “deeply honoured” after being handed a place in the shadow cabinet at Lichfield District council.

Cllr Colin Ball, who represents Curborough ward, will take responsibility for place-making on behalf of the party under new leader Cllr Sue Woodward’s senior team.

The Labour group – who saw their numbers reach 17 councillors at the local elections earlier this month – have opted not to use a standard shadowing approach which sees the roles align to the controlling group.

Instead, Cllr Ball will take one of the broader themes identified by the local party.

Cllr Ball said: