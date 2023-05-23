A Labour councillor says he is “deeply honoured” after being handed a place in the shadow cabinet at Lichfield District council.
Cllr Colin Ball, who represents Curborough ward, will take responsibility for place-making on behalf of the party under new leader Cllr Sue Woodward’s senior team.
The Labour group – who saw their numbers reach 17 councillors at the local elections earlier this month – have opted not to use a standard shadowing approach which sees the roles align to the controlling group.
Instead, Cllr Ball will take one of the broader themes identified by the local party.
Cllr Ball said:
“I feel deeply honoured and very proud that Sue has asked me to serve in her shadow cabinet.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Sue, Dave and the rest of the team, along with the wider hugely diverse and talented team of Labour councillors across Lichfield District Council, Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield City Council, to see what parts of our great plan for a fairer, greener Lichfield we are able to make happen across Lichfield, Burntwood and our rural areas.”Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council
Excuse my ignorance, but what is place-making?