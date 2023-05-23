Lichfield’s MP says he hopes the long term future of a local miniature railway can be secured in the long-term.

Rugeley Miniature Railway is based at the former power station site.

The future of the attraction had been in doubt due to proposals to build housing on the land.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the railway – which is within the Lichfield constituency boundary – had been secured in the short term but that talks were needed to ensure a long term solution can be found.

“Following my discussions with Energie – who currently own the site – the immediate future of the railway has been assured. “But to guarantee its long term future, the local councils need to make it a condition of future housing development that the railway is maintained. “It only operates in a tiny proportion of the overall site and will be an amenity to the area, both to those who will live in the future housing estate and to the new school which will specialise in engineering. “The railway is in its own attractive parkland – and what could be a better match than an engineering school adjacent to a miniature railway featuring beautifully engineered working model steam trains? “The site is currently closed to the public, but the railway is keen to make it a public amenity once again allowing rides on the train while working with the new school to illustrate the engineering that has gone into the railway.” Michael Fabricant

The track is multi-gauge operating on 3½ inch, 5 inch, and 7¼ inch gauges allowing a number of different types of model train to operate on the track.

Mr Fabricant said: