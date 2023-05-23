Lichfield District Council has appointed its new chair.

Cllr Derick Cross, who represents the Alrewas and Fradley ward, was proposed by Cllr Mike Wilcox.

His Conservative ward colleague said he was confident that the new chair would carry out the role “to the best of his ability”.

Cllr Cross said:

“Thank you [to councillors] for having confidence in me. I promise I will do my best to serve every one of you.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council

He replaces outgoing chair Colin Greatorex who lost his seat at the local elections.

Among those to pay tribute to the previous holder of the chains was Cllr Richard Cox, who said:

“Due to the local elections we have lost an excellent councillor and a great ambassador for the district.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Labour’s Cllr Steve Norman also hailed the work of the outgoing chair:

“I predicted Cllr Greatorex would be an excellent chair and he was. His fairness was exceptional.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The deputy chair role was taken by Cllr Richard Holland, who was proposed by Cllr Andy Smith.