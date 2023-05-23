Plans to demolish a local nursery and replace it with a new building have been approved.

The development is being earmarked for the Jelly Tots Nursery on Birmingham Road in Shenstone Woodend.

The business currently occupies a building which was previously a police house and then converted into a residential property.

A planning statement said an updated facility was now needed.

“The building has been operated as a day nursery for more than 12 years and is in a poor state of repair, particularly in terms of modern nursery standards. “It was converted from a dwelling and therefore it is felt it is not fit for purpose – it is not sustainable in terms of heat efficiency or sustainable energy production.” Planning statement

