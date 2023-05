Tickets are on sale for a 40th anniversary performance by Lichfield Cathedral Chamber Choir.

The evening of music on 9th June will be inspired by 17th century literature.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an opportunity to hear the choir in concert and enjoy a private view of the Library and Legacy exhibition at the cathedral.” Lichfield Cathedral Chamber Choir spokesperson

The concert takes place at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/chamberchoir.