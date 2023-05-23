Comedy and music with a Black Country twist will be coming to Burntwood next month.
Husband and wife duo Dandy will perform at The Scholars Ground on Church Street on 16th June.
Tickets are £6 and can be booked by emailing tfortrevor19@aol.co.uk.
