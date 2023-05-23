Title-winning Burntwood have had their opponents for next season confirmed.

Their 50th anniversary season saw them complete a league and cup double, winning promotion to Level 7 of the league structure for the 23-24 campaign.

It means they will play in Counties 1 Midlands West (North) next season along with:

Camp Hill

Edwardians

Harborne

Kidderminster Carolians

Longton

Newcastle (Staffs)

Old Saltleians

Shrewsbury

Spartans

Stafford

Telford Hornets

For the first time, they will be joined in the Midlands League structure by the 2nd XV who topped Staffordshire League Division 2 East last season.

Their application to join the leagues was approved and they will enter at Level 10 to make up Counties 4 Midlands West (North) with:

Atherstone

Bloxwich

Burton 3rds

Essington

Linley & Kidsgrove

Longton 2nds

Newcastle (Staffs) 3rds

St Leonards

Stoke 2nds

Wednesbury

Whittington

Meanwhile, the club hosts its Annual General Meeting on 28th June to review the season and to prepare for the step up in standard for both senior squads in what will be a demanding 2023-24 campaign.