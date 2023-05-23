Title-winning Burntwood have had their opponents for next season confirmed.
Their 50th anniversary season saw them complete a league and cup double, winning promotion to Level 7 of the league structure for the 23-24 campaign.
It means they will play in Counties 1 Midlands West (North) next season along with:
- Camp Hill
- Edwardians
- Harborne
- Kidderminster Carolians
- Longton
- Newcastle (Staffs)
- Old Saltleians
- Shrewsbury
- Spartans
- Stafford
- Telford Hornets
For the first time, they will be joined in the Midlands League structure by the 2nd XV who topped Staffordshire League Division 2 East last season.
Their application to join the leagues was approved and they will enter at Level 10 to make up Counties 4 Midlands West (North) with:
- Atherstone
- Bloxwich
- Burton 3rds
- Essington
- Linley & Kidsgrove
- Longton 2nds
- Newcastle (Staffs) 3rds
- St Leonards
- Stoke 2nds
- Wednesbury
- Whittington
Meanwhile, the club hosts its Annual General Meeting on 28th June to review the season and to prepare for the step up in standard for both senior squads in what will be a demanding 2023-24 campaign.