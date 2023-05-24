An appeal has been launched to help find a missing “much-loved” family dog.

Roo, a female chocolate Cocker Spaniel, went missing in Elford on 13th May.

She was last seen running near the A513.

Her owner said:

“Our much loved spaniel and family member Roo went missing after escaping from our home.

“She was last seen running up and down the A513 at around 4.30pm. Kind motorists stopped and got out of their vehicles to coax her to safety, but beyond that she’s not been sighted in the village or further afield.

“Roo is a super-sweet, kind, petite chocolate cocker spaniel who should be at home with us, especially so as her birthday is looming.”