A major roundabout in Burntwood is to be resurfaced as part of a £350,000 project.

The A5195 Burntwood Way roundabout, at the junction of T6 on the M6 Toll, will undergo a two-week programme of repairs in June.

As well as resurfacing, the scheme will include reinstating road markings, resettling kerbs, clearing footpaths and gulley cleaning.

Crews will also be making the most of road closures to patch defects along Burntwood Way.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said: