A local business is stepping in to help a local group take part in the Lichfield Greenhill Bower procession.

Tippers will supply a vehicle and driver for the 7th Lichfield (St Michael’s) Scouts to use for their float.

Amy Tipper said:

“As a family-owned business deeply rooted in the community and local area, Tippers understands the significance of supporting local community projects and events. “Donating a vehicle to be a float in the Lichfield Bower procession is not only a way for us to showcase our commitment to the community, but also an opportunity to be part of a cherished event that brings joy and unity to all. “Tippers is proud to play a role in preserving the Lichfield Bower’s rich heritage, and we are honoured to contribute towards its success.” Amy Tipper

The Bower takes place on Monday (29th May) and will see the traditional procession along with a fair and other attractions on offer during the day.

