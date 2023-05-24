Work by a Lichfield author has been included in a volume of new Sherlock Holmes stories.

Hugh Ashton’s short story The Adventure of the Green Horse is the latest work he has created featuring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic character.

It features in Volume XXXVII of The MX Book of New Sherlock Holmes Stories.

Hugh, who also serves as a member of Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council, said he began writing Sherlock Holmes adventures 12 years ago during a spell living in Japan.

He has since gone on to publish a number of them, including as part of the anthologies.

“Sherlock Holmes continues to have a universal appeal. “He is in many ways a very British hero, using both mental and physical skills to solve mysteries – perhaps this is how Sir Arthur would have liked to see himself. “In fact, Sir Arthur was very closely involved in a rather Sherlockian sequence of events, involving a perversion of justice close to Lichfield in Great Wyrley – the Edalji case, semi-fictionalised by Julian Barnes in Arthur and George. “I decided that Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr Watson also needed to come to this part of the world, and so I wrote The Adventure of the Lichfield Murder, involving dark doings in a house on Dam Street, and The Adventure of the Bloody Steps, which is set in Rugeley.” Hugh Ashton

The MX series of Sherlock Holmes stories are available online booksellers or from major bookstores.