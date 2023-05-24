Lichfield’s MP has highlighted the need for long-term support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against the Russian invasion.
Michael Fabricant spoke on the issue in a House of Commons debate.
The Conservative MP asked the Prime Minister about the G7’s military commitment to Ukraine and questioned whether other countries were offering similar support.
“As the Prime Minister knows, it is Putin’s wish and Ukraine’s fear that the conflict goes long and battle fatigue will set in.
“The Prime Minister has been very clear, as has the leader of the opposition, that we will give that long-term military support.
“But what was his assessment of his colleagues whom he met at the G7, and particularly countries like India, which haven’t always shown full commitment to the struggle in Ukraine?”
Michael Fabricant
Rishi Sunak replied:
“The session with partner countries that had been invited, including India, Brazil, Australia and others, was very good in confirming support for a just and durable peace in Ukraine.
“With regard to his first point – he makes an excellent observation. That is why we have been working hard with other countries to put in place bilateral and multilateral long-term security arrangements, which is something I have long discussed with President Zelenskyy and have spoken to other leaders about.
“My belief is that if we can put some kind of long-term, multilateral security arrangement in place as soon as possible, it will show to President Putin that we are not going away, and that there is no point in trying to wait us out, because Ukraine will get long-term support to defend itself – not just last year and this year and next year, but for years to come.
“That is an important thing for us to do, and he can be rest assured that I will continue having those conversations and pushing that point with our allies all the way in the run-up to the Vilnius Summit.”