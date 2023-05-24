Lichfield’s MP has highlighted the need for long-term support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against the Russian invasion.

Michael Fabricant spoke on the issue in a House of Commons debate.

The Conservative MP asked the Prime Minister about the G7’s military commitment to Ukraine and questioned whether other countries were offering similar support.

“As the Prime Minister knows, it is Putin’s wish and Ukraine’s fear that the conflict goes long and battle fatigue will set in. “The Prime Minister has been very clear, as has the leader of the opposition, that we will give that long-term military support. “But what was his assessment of his colleagues whom he met at the G7, and particularly countries like India, which haven’t always shown full commitment to the struggle in Ukraine?” Michael Fabricant

Rishi Sunak replied: