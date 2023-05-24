People are being reminded to ensure they don’t get caught out with prescriptions over the Bank Holiday weekend.

GP surgeries will be closed on Monday (29th May) while pharmacies will also be running holiday rotas.

Health chiefs in Staffordshire are urging people to order repeat prescriptions ahead of time.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones MBE, chief medical officer at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“It is important to get ahead of the busy bank holiday rush by making sure you are prepped and checking that all your medications are up-to-date.” Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones

Details on which pharmacists will be operating are available here.