Comedian Chris McCausland is bringing his new show to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

The funnyman has become a household name thanks to appearances on shows such as Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and The Royal Variety Show.

His Yonks show will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th January 2024.

A spokesperson said:

“Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making. “The last tour was a sell-out, so get your tickets now.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25.50. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.