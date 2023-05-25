Comedian Chris McCausland is bringing his new show to the Lichfield Garrick next year.
The funnyman has become a household name thanks to appearances on shows such as Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and The Royal Variety Show.
His Yonks show will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th January 2024.
A spokesperson said:
“Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making.
“The last tour was a sell-out, so get your tickets now.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £25.50. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.