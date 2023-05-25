Conservative councillors have been told they will need to make sure they engage after Labour’s leader insisted “things have changed” at Lichfield District Council.
The first meeting of the local authority since the elections took place this week.
Despite the Tories failing to secure overall control of the council, they remain the ruling party after no agreement was made between the Lib Dems and Labour to forge a coalition.
But Cllr Sue Woodward, who will lead the 17 Labour councillors, told the meeting that it would not be business as usual for the Conservatives.
“I hope all councillors understand that it is a very different council now.
“It will mean Conservative backbenchers who perhaps haven’t engaged as much at meetings as they might have done, will have to engage now because with 17 Labour councillors and seven Lib Dem councillors we hold the majority of seats between us.
“While we’ve made no formal arrangements, there will be times we want to work with the Lib Dems to make sure the Conservative controlling administration is on the right track.
“I hoping it’s going to be collegiate, constructive and consensual.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council
The acknowledgement of the need for parties to work together was highlighted by Conservative leader Cllr Doug Pullen who quoted the tagline from Labour’s local election manifesto during a speech during the meeting.
Cllr Woodward – who returned to the council after winning a seat in the Chase Terrace ward – said it was a positive step, but insisted words needed to be matched by actions.
“I was first elected here in 1995 and then I stood down in 2019, but I’m excited to be back and have the honour of leading the Labour group.
“It was great to hear Cllr Pullen quoting the Labour manifesto. Things have changed – certainly the people of Lichfield District voted for change.
“Last time I was here there were four Labour councillors and we still punched above our weight trying to hold the massive Conservative majority to account.
“We’ve been made many promises in the past that haven’t been delivered. Looking around in this chamber it is a very different council to the one elected previously.
“Our electors demand we work constructively and collegiately together for the benefit of the district.
“I’m not a Labour and Co-operative councillor for nothing – I’m proud to be a member of Co-operative Party and want to see co-operation in action over the next four years.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council
Anything Sue Woodward says has zero credibility or self awareness. She could be running things but prefers to luxuriate in opposition while the Conservatives pick up their extra allowances and Wilcox returns.
“It was great to hear Cllr Pullen quoting the Labour manifesto. Things have changed – certainly the people of Lichfield District voted for change.” She got the second part right but does not even sound sure about the first part herself.
Labour will never have a majority on their own but prefer to let a once in a 25 year opportunity to run things go to waste. Always good “to make sure the Conservative controlling administration is on the right track”. I am sure they like that!
All those Conservatives who voted LD for a one off change will come back in 4 years as it was a wasted vote. A most bizarre situation where Labour can run things but choose not to. How long before Labour have a coup and infighting breaks out?