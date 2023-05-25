Conservative councillors have been told they will need to make sure they engage after Labour’s leader insisted “things have changed” at Lichfield District Council.

The first meeting of the local authority since the elections took place this week.

Despite the Tories failing to secure overall control of the council, they remain the ruling party after no agreement was made between the Lib Dems and Labour to forge a coalition.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, who will lead the 17 Labour councillors, told the meeting that it would not be business as usual for the Conservatives.

“I hope all councillors understand that it is a very different council now. “It will mean Conservative backbenchers who perhaps haven’t engaged as much at meetings as they might have done, will have to engage now because with 17 Labour councillors and seven Lib Dem councillors we hold the majority of seats between us. “While we’ve made no formal arrangements, there will be times we want to work with the Lib Dems to make sure the Conservative controlling administration is on the right track. “I hoping it’s going to be collegiate, constructive and consensual.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

The acknowledgement of the need for parties to work together was highlighted by Conservative leader Cllr Doug Pullen who quoted the tagline from Labour’s local election manifesto during a speech during the meeting.

Cllr Woodward – who returned to the council after winning a seat in the Chase Terrace ward – said it was a positive step, but insisted words needed to be matched by actions.