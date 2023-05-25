A young Lichfield driver is celebrating more success after securing a podium finish in the Wera Tools British Kart Championships, held at Kimbolton last weekend.

After being unable to participate in Friday’s testing due to educational commitments, Finlay Lines endured a difficult free practice at Kimbolton when he finished 26th out of 34 – and qualification also saw contact leave him 15th for race one.

But the tide began to turn as his Dan Holland Racing kart made up seven places to claim an eighth place finish.

The second heat also saw him rise through the field to sit tenth before being hampered by an incident involving other drivers that left Finlay in 16th overall.

The heat scores combined to leave the Lichfield racer tenth in the intermediate classification.

The pre-final saw again showed his on track abilities to cross the line in sixth, before being elevated to fourth after two drivers were penalised post-race.

It set up a thrilling final for the Dan Holland Racing star as he managed to secure a third place finish and his first British Karting Championship podium of the year.