Two national companies have reached an agreement to move into a new £5million business park in Burntwood.

Commercial property and investment company LCP, part of M Core, will build the 11 unit facility on a derelict three-acre site to the west of Cannock Road and north of Robins Road after planning permission was granted by Lichfield District Council.

Agreements have already been reached for a national joinery company to occupy 8,685 sq ft across three units, and a baked goods retailer to take a further 1,400 sq ft space on the site.

Nick Bryson, director at LCP, said:

“This is a significant investment for LCP after we identified a high demand for units of this size in the area. “We’re pleased to have now been given planning permission for this much-needed provision on an already thriving and popular business park. “Chase Trade Park is an opportunity for ambitious businesses to locate themselves in a strategic location, close to the M6 Toll and a few minutes from the motorway network, and also bring with them welcome job opportunities for people in the area. “We’re looking forward to announcing tenants in the coming weeks and also working closely with our partners who have been appointed to deliver the trade park, so that it is ready for occupation next year.” Nick Bryson, LCP

Work is expected to begin this summer, with an expected completion date of spring 2024.

The scheme will also include 81 parking spaces, ten electric charging points, ten cycle hoops and an additional 11 accessible parking spaces.