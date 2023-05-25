The new leader of Burntwood Town Council says he is “proud” to have taken on the role.
Cllr Darren Ennis will replace Cllr Sue Woodward at the helm of the Labour-led authority.
The local businessmen, who also serves on the deputy cabinet on Lichfield District Council, said:
“I’m honoured and proud to be elected as leader of Burntwood Town Council.
“Having spent four years as the deputy leader with the amazing leader Cllr Sue Woodward, we led a council that achieved phenomenal things from dementia friendly town status, supporting Warmer Places, monthly producers markets and the Burntwood Response and Repair Team to name a few.
“We have had great support locally for what we have achieved and we will carry on building on these achievements for a truly Better Burntwood.”
Cllr Woodward told the meeting that "if you cut through Darren, like rock it would say Burntwood all the way through".
Cllr Ennis added:
“Sue said at tonight’s Town Council meeting, “If you cut through Darren like Rock if would say Burntwood all the way through”.
“I love our town and I will champion Burntwood on every occasion to make sure we receive our fair share of support and investment.
“Cllr Steve Norman was also elected to be the deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council and having worked with Steve over the last four years, I know his knowledge and experience will be invaluable to make sure I get things right.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council
Good luck Burntwood. You’re going to need it. All these years of saying they’re going to get a better deal for the town….well they’ve never amounted to much and never say exactly how they’ll achieve it or what the plans are or what a better deal actually involves or looks like. Let’s see something tangible. A basic shabby monthly market isn’t something they can keep hanging their hat on. There supporters no doubt will use plaudits and anecdotes like how Cllr Ennis, Norman etc are good people, hard working blah blah blah. That’s great but let’s judge them on achievements.
Spend your massive circa £350k budget in a wise manner and wield you huge power softly.