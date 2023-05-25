The new leader of Burntwood Town Council says he is “proud” to have taken on the role.

Cllr Darren Ennis will replace Cllr Sue Woodward at the helm of the Labour-led authority.

The local businessmen, who also serves on the deputy cabinet on Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’m honoured and proud to be elected as leader of Burntwood Town Council. “Having spent four years as the deputy leader with the amazing leader Cllr Sue Woodward, we led a council that achieved phenomenal things from dementia friendly town status, supporting Warmer Places, monthly producers markets and the Burntwood Response and Repair Team to name a few. “We have had great support locally for what we have achieved and we will carry on building on these achievements for a truly Better Burntwood.” Cllr Woodward told the meeting that “if you cut through Darren, like rock it would say Burntwood all the way through”. Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Ennis added: