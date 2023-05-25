Performers are being invited to audition for a festive show coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

A Christmas Getaway will be brought to the city stage by the New Old Friends production team between 8th and 31st December.

An open audition session for prospective cast members will take place on 6th June.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re looking for experienced local actors with a flair for comedy to be in New Old Friends’ hilarious 2023 seasonal studio show. “These are paid professional roles so we are looking for performers with professional training or experience. “We’re looking to provide opportunities for local performers, so you must have a home base less than 25 miles from the theatre.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

People can find out more about auditioning for the show, which sees rehearsals begin on 20th November, on the Lichfield Garrick website.