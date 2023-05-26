A man has been jailed after trying to flee from police after being spotted riding his motorbike dangerously at Chasewater Country Park.

Jordan Barnard, 25 and from the Walsall Wood area, was given a 12-month prison sentence at Stafford Crown Court after he admitted dangerous driving, driving without a license, failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Barnard was spotted riding without a crash helmet in July 2022. He failed to stop when officers asked him and narrowly avoided a crash with a young cyclist as he attempted to flee.

Police followed him through Brownhills, Walsall Wood, Burntwood and Chasetown as he also drove on the wrong side of the A5 in a bid to get away.

The pursuit eventually ended when Barnard was involved in a crash with a car.

PC Darren Wilkes said:

“Barnard had a complete disregard for other road users and put lives at risk. “We welcome the court’s decision to jail Barnard as well as ban him from driving, as our roads have no place for such dangerous and reckless behaviour.” PC Darren Wilkes

As part of his sentencing, Barnard was disqualified from driving for two-years, ordered to take an extended driving test and pay a surcharge of £187.