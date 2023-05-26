People have been given the chance to see behind the scenes at a Fradley housing development.

Bellway hosted the “Dusty Boots” event at the Sheasby Park scheme to allow potential buyers to find out more about the construction process.

Visitors were shown around houses being built to ask questions about the way they are constructed.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“The Dusty Boots event was a great success as we got a lot of interest in the homes and the way we build them. “It’s inspiring to see a showhome all finished and decorated, but attending an event like this when the homes are part-way through the build gives people a unique insight. “It is a chance to find out about the measures and methods that are hidden away once the home is finished but which are so important to the warmth, comfort, and efficiency of the properties.” Marie Richard, Bellway West Midlands

When completed, the Common Lane development, which began being built in 2016, will feature 624 homes. It has also seen the construction of the new Fradley Park Primary School.

The land was previously part of the RAF Lichfield site which was used for pilot training during World War Two before being closed in 1958.