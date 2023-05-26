Local fundraisers are offering people the chance to win a signed Aston Villa shirt while helping efforts to fight childhood cancer.

The prize draw is being organised by Dawn Stakounis and Sharon Atkinson as part of their LEJoG campaign to help Children with Cancer UK.

The duo recently hosted a cycling fundraiser in Market Square in Lichfield.

The shirt, signed by 12 members of Aston Villa’s first team squad will be one by one lucky £5 ticket holder.

Dawn said:

“We’re so grateful to the whole team at Aston Villa for donating this amazing prize that we know will make one Villa fan very happy. “All money raised will go to Children with Cancer UK – a charity that’s incredibly close to my heart following the death of my son, Christopher, from a brain tumour when he was just six years old.” Dawn Stakounis

To find out more about how to enter the prize draw, click here.