A man has been convicted of rape and other sexual offences after attacking a 13-year-old girl in Burntwood.

Wayne Scarratt, 28 and of Malvern, will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court after being found guilty of rape, assault by penetration, assault, theft and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing due at the same court in July.

The court heard how Scarratt, who had only been released from prison two weeks prior to the attack, met the child in Chasewater Country Park during the evening of 7th August 2022.



He then grabbed her from behind, punched and stamped on her face before raping and sexually assaulting her in a wooded area.

Scarratt then left the scene with the victim’s mobile phone – leaving her unable to call for help – as well as her bank card, £5 in cash and her bus pass.

The victim managed to crawl a short distance before alerting a passing cyclist who called the police. She suffered a fractured right cheek, a fractured collarbone as well as bruising to her right eye, face and foot.

Police eventually located Scarratt in the Malvern area where he was found hiding in a hedgerow.

Detective Constable Dan Hopkins, of Staffordshire Police’s child protection and exploitation uit (CPET) who was the officer in charge of the case, said: