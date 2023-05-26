The ribbon has been cut to officially open a new accessible toilet facility in Lichfield.

The former public toilet block at the corner of Bird Street and Swan Road includes features such as an adult-sized height-adjustable changing bench, ceiling track hoist system and space for assistants.

Alongside the Changing Places facility – which will require a radar key to open – a separate unisex toilet has also been created within the block which is accessible daily from 7am to 5pm.

The deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“I am delighted that a second Changing Places toilet has opened in Lichfield. “Many thousands of people visit the city and Beacon Park each year and it is essential that we do whatever we can to make them accessible to everyone. “Changing Places are designed to meet the needs of disabled people and have a positive effect on their lives and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the delivery of this latest facility in Lichfield.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Tony Clough MBE, who campaigns for the installation of Changing Places facilities, attended the opening with his father, and sister Julie who is disabled.

“These places are vitally important. They give people the opportunity to enjoy a whole day out rather than just a few hours and remove the need to change a disabled person on a dirty floor. “I have been campaigning for the best part of 15 years on behalf of people like my sister, Julie. “I think this Changing Places facility is great. The council’s officers have done a good job creating it in a short timescale.” Tony Clough MBE

The facility joins a similar Changing Places site at the Friary Outer Car Park.