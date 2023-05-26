Prefab Sprout’s Martin McAloon will perform a gig in Lichfield later this year.
Tickets are on sale now for his show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd September.
A spokesperson said:
“Martin will be performing a large selection of hit songs from Prefab Sprout’s extensive archive, celebrating over 40 years of his brother Paddy McAloon’s writing.
“This will be a rare opportunity to hear these incredible songs performed in their natural state.”The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson
Tickets are £22.50 and can be booked online.