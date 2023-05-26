Prefab Sprout’s Martin McAloon will perform a gig in Lichfield later this year.

Tickets are on sale now for his show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd September.

A spokesperson said:

“Martin will be performing a large selection of hit songs from Prefab Sprout’s extensive archive, celebrating over 40 years of his brother Paddy McAloon’s writing. “This will be a rare opportunity to hear these incredible songs performed in their natural state.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets are £22.50 and can be booked online.