A previously unseen report into changes to on-street parking in Lichfield due to a city centre pedestrianisation trial has highlighted concerns over the changes.

Lichfield District Council introduced an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order which restricts access to Market Street, Tamworth Street, Conduit Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.

The move also meant the permanent relocation of on-street blue badge bays to nearby car parks.

A report into the changes was only released following the demands from campaigners at a public meeting which took place in April.

The previously unseen document – dated October 2022 and commissioned by Lichfield District Council – details the current parking situation and offers recommendations which would make the move “reasonable”.

However it does warn that the proposals could be challenged – and in that case it would be up to the courts to decide if the policy would be acceptable.

The report states:

“There would be no reduction in the number of spaces, there were 36 on-street parking bays and 36 of these would be relocated to alternative car parks around the city. “The re-provision would be in Bird Street Car Park and Cross Keys Car Park. Bird Street Car Park is approximately 70 metres from Bird Street itself and approximately 55 metres from Market Street, one of the main shopping streets. Cross Keys is approximately 130 metres from the adjacent Market Square.”

However, the report recommends that seating should be placed every 50 metres to enable rest breaks if needed.

“Potentially confusing”

The council’s own equality impact assessment notes that both Bird Street and Lombard Street car parks exceed the 50 metre recommendation.

Additionally the report recommends that “vital” signage to car parks should be implemented and pedestrian routes are accessible and clearly signposted.

The document is also critical of Lombard Street Car Park, detailing how tactile paving at the foot of the ramp is “potentially confusing”. Additionally the ramp at the upper deck is branded “steeper and longer” than best practice.

The report concludes:

“An appraisal from a map would suggest that the proposed removal of the Bore Street and other on-street spaces and their relocation to more remote car parks would be unreasonable. “It is concluded that, provided the Cross Keys roadside spaces are replaced and the undertaking to improve dropped kerb provision from that area, as well as general improvements recommended within this document, the proposals are likely to be considered ‘reasonable’ for the city centre.”

Lichfield resident and campaigner Barbara Porter has now appealed for decision-makers to look again at the project. She said: