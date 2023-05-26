Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley has helped to officially launch a new charity art trail that is coming to Lichfield next year.

The March of the Elephants will see decorated sculptures pop-up across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield from 1st July 2024.

The event will raise money for St Giles Hospice with businesses and individuals sponsoring the illustrated elephant sculptures.

As part of the launch of the scheme, the Spandau Ballet frontman visited the hospice in Whittington where he met volunteers, staff and patients, including Colin Fewtrell.

The 85-year-old from Lichfield said:

“It was lovely to have Tony come and visit us in the hospice – he’s a really nice man and chatted with me about lots of different things, including The Chase!

“My friend Karen is a superfan of Tony’s, so as soon as I knew he was coming I told her to come along and visit me.”

Following the visit, Tony officially launched the March of the Elephants sculpture trail at The Hub at St Mary’s by unveiling and signing a gold elephant sculpture, which will feature on the trail from next summer, before being auctioned off in the autumn to raise vital funds for St Giles Hospice.

The 62-year-old singer said:

“I was hoping and praying the elephant I unveiled would be gold, and I was right! “It’s really beautiful and I’m looking forward to seeing the other elephants that will be unveiled. “I think March of the Elephants is such an amazing project and how can you not want to get behind it. “We never know one day, ourselves or one of our loved ones may need hospice care. If you can, please dig deep and support this trail to help raise vital funds for St Giles Hospice. “I had a great day both at the launch and at the hospice – meeting the patients and staff at the hospice was brilliant. It’s been great to learn more about what’s to come in Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield for 2024.” Tony Hadley

For more details on the fundraising trail, visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.