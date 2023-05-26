Voters in an area of Burntwood could be heading back to the polls after a Conservative councillor decided not take up her seat.

Serena Mears had been elected to Burntwood Town Council in the Hunslet ward where she topped the poll with 182 votes as the Conservatives won both seats ahead of the two Labour candidates.

But at the first meeting since the local elections, it was revealed that she had declined to take accept her seat.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the council, told the meeting:

“Unfortunately for the town council and the electorate, the member for Hunslet ward – Mrs Mears – has decided that she is not able to fulfil her commitment to this council.” Cllr Di Evans

The decision means that a fresh vote will be held – but only if at least ten residents in the ward request one. If not, a new member will be co-opted instead.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said he was surprised to hear that the Conservative representative had taken the decision.

“I am very disappointed that Serena Mears decided not to take up her seat on Burntwood Town Council. “What disappoints me the most is she wasn’t even willing to try. She isn’t the first councillor to sit on two parish councils and the district council – last term Cllr Laura Ennis and Cllr Wai-lee Ho both did this even with their other commitments and young children. “I also feel very sorry for any other Conservative candidate who put themselves forward for this very safe Conservative seat and were not selected over Serena Mears. You could see in the town council Meeting the disappointment of the Conservative group. “Now we have the potential of another election at the cost of the taxpayer. If the would-be town councillor had doubts of her ability to sit on three councils then she shouldn’t have put her name forward for them. “The least she could have done is give it a go.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

A spokesperson for the Conservative group at Burntwood Town Council said they “no comment to make” on the decision.