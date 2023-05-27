People in Burntwood are being invited to get their jewellery and antiques appraised at a free valuation event in the town.

Experts from Richard Winterton Auctioneers will be at Burntwood Library from 2pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday (30th May).

Ben Winterton said:

“Detail is absolutely crucial when assessing all types of antiques, especially ceramics and jewellery. “If you have any heirlooms or items of which you are unsure, it’s always a good idea to come and see us for professional, specialist advice as you may have something which is worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds at auction.” Ben Winterton

Successful sales for Burntwood clients include collections of timepieces, which sold for more than £30,000 at auction in Lichfield following free valuations with the family firm.

Other major finds in the town included the huge collection of 750,000 postcards, some of which will feature in a sale on Wednesday.