A Lichfield chef will go head-to-head with another culinary expert at a special event.

Liam Dillon and Will Holland will compete to win votes from diners at The Boat Inn on 1st June.

Both chefs will cook three courses anonymously, with customers scoring each one before an overall winner is named.

Liam said:

“I really do enjoy competing against other chefs as it brings the best out of the both of us. “Will is a top chef, and a great raconteur so diners can expect a fun night full of great food and conversation.” Liam Dillon

The six-course menu costs £100 per person and reservations can be made for the event, which takes place at 7pm, by visiting www.theboatinnlichfield.com.