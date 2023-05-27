The Liberal Democrats will use their votes responsibly to avoid deadlock at Lichfield District Council, their leader has said.
The party saw its numbers jump from one to seven as the local authority moved to no overall control earlier this month.
No agreement was reached between Labour and the Lib Dems to use their combined 24 seats to oust the Conservatives – who now have 23 councillors – from power.
But Cllr Paul Ray, who leads the Liberal Democrat group, said his councillors would use their votes for the good of residents.
“We appreciate that in the days and months ahead our votes could be quite significant, but we will use those responsibly to avoid deadlock because this council needs to operate for the good of our residents.
“Our commitments to residents and to this council are that we will be a vocal opposition, but will work collaboratively with other parties – we think that three parties working together will make this a better council than the one that went before us.
“But that is provided we do see change. Cllr Pullen [Conservative leader] and I have spoken and he is aware of our priorities and that we need the cinema, Birmingham Road Site and leisure centre moving quickly.
“We need to see change on priorities we have campaigned for and have been elected for – improved infrastructure, more affordable housing, leisure for all, bringing more employment to Lichfield and Burntwood, and specific policies to tackle the climate change emergency.
“I say to Conservatives and Cllr Pullen that we need change. This council can’t continue as the last one did and it can’t just be business as usual.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Ray said that while his party was committed to working with the two other party groups in the council chamber, he remained convinced that an opportunity had been missed.
“We as a group are extremely disappointed that discussions weren’t opened up with us to see if we could put arrangements in place for a Labour-led administration.
“We do see this as a huge missed opportunity for our community – a major point that came up on the doorstep was that it was time for change.
“Cllr Woodward [Labour group leader] and I have spoken and we are at one because we appreciate the arrangement would have had challenges with just a one councillor majority, but we would have liked the opportunity to have seen how we could have got that to work.
“Our community has told us that we need a fresh approach, but that arrangement is not in place.
“But this council still needs a fresh approach under the Conservative-led administration.Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Looks like he’s now seen the way forward for the change we want – and perhaps even most of the new Conservative Group might wish to see. We need to get the big jobs done. I belive a fairer and greener district can be achieved and pleased to see Cllr Ray copying our message during the election and Cllr Pullen quoting our five election pledges at the first Council meeting bodes well for our residents.
Just two calls from Cllr Ray after the election does not a coalition make – especially one where the previous attendance of the LibDems (okay Cllr Ray) was so unreliable (okay – poor).
Let’s see what local Conservatives, local Labour and local LibDems achieve together (almost) in the next 12 months. Clearly change was wanted by voters and I believe change – for the good – is what they/we will get.
I am happy if LDC residents want to contact me – with their name and address – and I will reply.
This isn’t a game, Cllr Ray, a sort of suck-it-and-see approach to local government. Yes, people across the District wanted change and that is now happening while you continue to carp on the sidelines. But they also want stability and delivery which you acknowledge would have been difficult. No proposals, no forward-thinking, no alternatives offered, no response even to my emails. I doubt if you were advocating for a Labour-led administration on the doorsteps so don’t pretend your thwarted ambition to act as some sort of kingmaker means a jot to the majority of voters (tho I suspect “your people” will be piling on here again). Yes, things are changing at LDC and Labour is making it happen. Perhaps we’ll also see a change in your own attendance and engagement too over the next four years.
(Tin helmet on and notifications off. If any of Cllr Ray’s “people” want to engage with me and my Group, you can easily find our emails.)