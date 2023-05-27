Two Lichfield actors have filmed scenes for a new Bollywood blockbuster.

Phil Thornett and Caroline Koziol took the roles in Kairee which was filmed in London and the Midlands.

The movie, directed by Shantanu Rode, follows a young girl as she travels to London to look for her husband.

Phil, who usually works as a voice-over actor, said:

“Caroline is a professional actress and she appeared in more than 20 Bollywood films already, so she got invited for an audition. “We had a casting for it and then the director asked us to read the script for him – two days after we got the phone call that we won the casting and they asked us to go to Cardiff the next day to film some scenes on a boat in the bay. “We were the only characters in the film that speak English as the rest of the movie is in Hindi.” Phil Thornett

Kairee is due to be released in September with a premiere expected to take place in Birmingham ahead of a global release.