Police say that more than 170 knives have been recovered as part of a crackdown across Staffordshire.

Operation Sceptre saw officers carry out stop searches, use knife detectors in public places and install knife banks as part of a week long operation.

As a result, Staffordshire Police say nine arrests were made, with 150 of the knives recovered surrendered at collection points across the county.

Chief Inspector Robert Hessell said:

“It’s vitally important that we continue to encourage conversations around knife crime within our communities. “This operation builds upon our progress as a partnership to educate young people on the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife and to reduce the number of knives on the streets. “The majority of young people will never be affected by knife crime, but by encouraging awareness and providing a safe space for the surrender of knives we hope to make our communities a safer place to be.” Chief Inspector Robert Hessell, Staffordshire Police

Trading Standards teams also completed test purchase exercises with retailers to ensure that they were complying with the law so only those who can prove they are over 18 can purchase knives.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Knife crime is a concern for everyone, however, thankfully Staffordshire remains a place where incidents are rare. “It’s vital that shops selling knives are aware of their responsibilities and our Trading Standards officers provide advice to ensure this happens. The team also carries out test purchases to ensure knives and other age-restricted products are not being sold to anyone under the age of 18. “We already have high levels of compliance amongst local retailers which is encouraging and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this remains the case.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on the #DitchTheBlade campaign, and links to support organisations visit: #DitchTheBlade | Staffordshire Police