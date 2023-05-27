The new vice chair of Lichfield District Council says it is an “honour” to take on the role.

Cllr Richard Holland, who was elected to the local authority for the first time at the local elections after winning a seat in the Whittington and Streethay ward, was confirmed as deputy chair at a meeting this week.

The session also saw his Conservative colleague Cllr Derick Cross named as chairman.

Cllr Holland told the meeting: