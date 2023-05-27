Fuse Festival favourites Greg Murray and The Seven Wonders are returning to Lichfield for a city centre gig.

The band fuse the twang of Americana with Latino, death country, anthemic choruses and rousing brass to create an energetic performance.

Supporting them for the gig at The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th June will be Christie Reeves.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Lichfield audiences loved Greg Murray and the Seven Wonders at the Fuse Festival so it’s great to be offering an opportunity for another great night out with this popular band.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.