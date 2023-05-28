Local businesses are being asked to help identify employees who might be interested in becoming on-call firefighters.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is launching the recruitment drive for recruits who provide emergency cover from their home or work base.

Businesses that are located within five minutes of a recruiting fire station and have workers in flexible roles are being encouraged to consider whether they could help support the local community by releasing employees to attend emergency incidents.

The service says employers will benefit from workers receiving training as on-call firefighters in areas such as first aid, health and safety and large goods vehicle training.

Mark Walchester, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Employing an on-call firefighter could bring benefits to the individual as well as your business. “On-call firefighters are reactive and trained to respond to a variety of incidents which can benefit both them personally and your business. “They will also have the ability to help protect your business in the event of a fire. An on-call firefighter would have an awareness of your building’s layout and business processes as well as how to respond to the incident. They will be able to assist with the initial incident, ensuring their colleagues are safe and support the fire crew when they arrive in sharing vital information. “You will always be an on-call firefighter’s primary employer and have priority over the amount of ‘on-call’ cover your employee gives. “During the recruitment process, we will explain to all new on-call firefighters who respond from their work base the impact being ‘on-call’ can have to their employer.” Mark Walchester, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A taster session for potential on-call firefighters is being held at Abbots Bromley Community Fire Station from 11am to 2pm on 3rd June.

For more information on the role, visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.