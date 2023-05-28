Collaboration at Lichfield District Council will only work if words are matched by actions, a Labour councillor has said.

The local authority moved to no overall control at the elections earlier this month after the Conservatives fell one seat short of a full majority.

With the prospect of Labour and Lib Dem votes outnumbering them, Tory leader Cllr Doug Pullen told a meeting of the council that members of all political colours would need to work together to deliver for residents.

Cllr Dave Robertson, deputy leader of the Labour group, said that he welcomed a desire to collaborate – but warned actions needed to match the words being offered up.

“We are in a different situation now and it does make life very interesting. “The best way of dealing with that is more conversation, less tribalism, more working together when we can, and more recognising that while differences exist similarities and agreements also exist. “There’s still a lot of land [in Lichfield city centre] that will celebrate 20 years since Friarsgate was first mentioned in this chamber. I’m looking forward to seeing some movement on that – we were promised some by the end of the year, clearly that didn’t happen. “Delivery is one of the words we haven’t heard that I’m eager to see. The importance of words are clear, but only if those words mean concrete positive change for our communities.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen had earlier told the meeting of Lichfield District Council that collaboration was now the only way councillors could serve their residents.