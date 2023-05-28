A local comic is returning to the stage in Lichfield later this year.

Sheila McMahon will bring her Guilt show to the Garrick on 7th October.

A mixture of stand-up comedy and mental health education, the show will take place ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10th October.

Sheila said:

““In my usual style, the audience can expect to have a great laugh with me and leave with a smile on their face having learnt a few things about mental health along the way.” Sheila McMahon

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.