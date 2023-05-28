Council chiefs say they hope a new pay on exit system will encourage people to spend more time in Lichfield city centre.

The system will go live in The Friary Car Park from 5th June.

It will see a camera pick up the car number plate on entry and then display the payment amount when motorists are ready to leave. Once drivers have paid, the barrier will automatically rise to allow them to exit.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said: “The new system at The Friary Car Park will enable customers to park with confidence. “The fear of being issued with a Parking Charge Notice is removed which will encourage more people to visit and linger longer in our beautiful city.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Staff will be on hand, in person or via intercom, in the first few weeks of operation to assist customers in using the new payment machines.

Residents and permit holders at Franciscan View, a retirement housing complex which sits on the same site as the car park, are on an approved list and able to park and leave without payment.

Visitors and contractors of Franciscan View can access a tablet in the reception foyer to exempt their vehicle from payment.

Blue Badge holders can register their vehicle at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bluebadge or call 01543 308000 so they are not charged for parking.