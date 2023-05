Firefighters in Lichfield will be making a splash for charity when they host a fundraising car wash.

The event will take lace at Lichfield Community Fire Station from 10am to 3pm on Saturday (3rd June).

A spokesperson said:

“Pop in to Lichfield Community Fire Station next weekend to get your car washed by our team.” Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson

The event will be raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.