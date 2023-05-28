Concerns over the impact of pedestrianisation on blue badge holders could be examined at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee, the new chair has said.

The city centre changes have led to a petition over the relocation of on-street parking to nearby car parks.

Cllr Steve Norman, who is the new chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, said he hopes the issue can be discussed when the group meets for the first time.

“There has been concern, and upset, from people using the centre and I am sure most councillors, whether from Burntwood or in the villages, have had complaints from blue badge users. “While the principle of pedestrianisation of Lichfield is welcomed by the vast majority of people, it is important that this is not at the serious inconvenience – discrimination possibly – of others.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman said he would be tabling a request for the discussion to take place at the first meeting of the committee on 8th June.

He added that there were already a large number of issues the committee was likely to explore in the coming weeks and months.