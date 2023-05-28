Chasetown’s hopes of a local derby with Hednesford Town next season have been dashed after their near neighbours pulled out of the league.

A failed takeover bid was blamed on the decision by The Pitmen not to take up a place in the Northern Premier League West, with the focus now on trying to find away for the club to return in some form to compete in the 2024/25 season.

It means Chasetown – who were already preparing to clock up the miles after being moved across from the Midland division – will now have even fewer local opponents.

Staffordshire sides Newcastle Town, Hanley Town, Kidsgrove Athletic and Leek Town are also in the division, but The Scholars will face lengthy trips to the likes of City of Liverpool, Runcorn Linnets and Clitheroe next term.